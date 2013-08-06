25

Sokoto begins payment of LG workers gratuities

Adeniyi Olugbemi, Sokoto The Sokoto State Ministry for Local Government Affairs has commenced payment of gratuities to retired local government officers. The move comes barely one week after the administration of Governor Aminu Tambuwal released the sum of N1.2bn for that purpose. Under the first phase of the exercise, outstanding gratuities of local government officers, […]
