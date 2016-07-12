login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Lol. More Nigerians visit Pres Buhari in London
AF Confederation Cup: Ubah Urges Anambra Warriors to Beat Al-Masry
Lincoln, Millwall Claim Famous FA Cup Upsets
Time and The Judicial Process
Former South African President Thabo Mbeki with Dr Kayode Fayemi in SA
Trending Nigerian News
Don’t take laws into your hands over boundary disputes – Minister warns
Xenophobia: Nigerian-Owned Businesses & Buildings Attacked and Looted in South Africa
Wildlife hunting attracts 10 years imprisonment – NCF
Sokoto gets new SWAN Exco
Osinbajo signs seven bills into laws
15
views
Sokoto gets new SWAN Exco
Added February 18, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, gets new Commander
added November 22, 2016 from
The Punch News
Sokoto gets new SWAN Exco
added February 18, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Sokoto Gets New Head of Service, Three Additional Perm Secs
added July 12, 2016 from
This Day News
Nigeria gets new intelligent-drive E-Class
added February 14, 2017 from
The Punch News
ExxonMobil Nigeria gets new MD as O’Neal bows out
added February 10, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us