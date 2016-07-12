15

views
Unfave

Sokoto gets new SWAN Exco

Added February 18, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, gets new Commander
    added November 22, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Sokoto gets new SWAN Exco
    added February 18, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Sokoto Gets New Head of Service, Three Additional Perm Secs
    added July 12, 2016 from This Day News
  4. Nigeria gets new intelligent-drive E-Class
    added February 14, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. ExxonMobil Nigeria gets new MD as O’Neal bows out
    added February 10, 2017 from The Punch News