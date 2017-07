Member representing Kware/Wamakko federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Wamakko has died. The lawmaker died on Friday at an Abuja Hospital after a brief illness at the age of 50. A statement from the family said until his death, he was the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance […]

Added July 15, 2017

