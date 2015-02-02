Adelani Adepegba,Abuja A pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Abuja, Alex Ochienu, said he was assaulted and beaten by two soldiers into a coma for refusing to obey their order to do frog jumps. The cleric alleged that he was flogged by Cpl. M. Dankwa and his colleague whose name he did not […] The post Soldiers beat Redeemed pastor into coma for refusing to ‘frog-jump’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Added January 24, 2017

