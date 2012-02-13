21

Soldiers defy early morning rain, clean up Lagos community

The Nigerian Army on Saturday defied the early morning downpour and deployed his officers and men in Mushin, a Lagos mainland industrial hub and a congested residential area with inadequate sanitation and low-quality housing, for a clean-up exercise. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Peter Dauke, and […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 01, 2017
from The Punch News

