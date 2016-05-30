login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
To fight malaria, invest in African scientists
Power generation inches closer to 5,000MW
Arkansas kills inmate in latest of several planned executions
Inviting new goalkeepers to Super Eagles may hurt us, says Agu
Stakeholders harp on enabling environment for Fintech growth in Nigeria - Proshare Nigeria Limited (press release) (registration)
Trending Nigerian News
Oil palm estate of dispute: Gov’s aides in fight to finish
FG to procure 20 aircraft for aviation college
We are in pain by my brother’s sudden death – Deji Adeleke
Soldiers invade Benue Catholic priest’s home
Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup: Final phase begins
10
views
Soldiers invade Benue Catholic priest’s home
Added April 24, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Soldiers search Benue Catholic priest’s home for weapons
added April 24, 2017 from
The Punch News
Soldiers invade Benue Catholic priest’s home
added April 24, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Muslims pray with Catholics over priest's murder
added July 31, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Soldiers invade Tompolo father’s house in Delta
added May 30, 2016 from
The Punch News
Photo: Catholic Priest disrobed after he was discovered to have married two wives
added August 14, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us