Peter Dada, Akure Men of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday stormed some bushes in the Akoko area and arrested seven suspected kidnappers in their dens. The soldiers were said to have gone after the hoodlums who had their dens located in Akokoland, following reports of kidnappings, especially […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 20, 2017

from The Punch News