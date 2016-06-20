Soldiers Invaded My Home, Kanu Claims, Army Denies  

• Three allegedly shot, many injured By Paul Obi in Abuja, Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia, David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka and Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has alleged that soldiers of the Nigerian Army invaded his home at Afaraukwu, Umuahia in Abia State yesterday evening in a bid to arrest him. But the soldiers failed in […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 10, 2017

from This Day News

