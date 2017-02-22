Soldiers to Withdraw from Abia Streets Friday, Says Ikpeazu, Army Differs

Military to probe rights abuses, curfew imposed on Jos Troops fail to arrest Kanu after gunfire, whereabouts unknown Six IPOB members killed, 15 arrested as suspects raze police station Osinbajo, IG meet, police to be deployed nationwide Kanu’s activities could lead to war, MASSOB leader warns Omololu Ogunmade, Paul Obi in Abuja, Emmanuel Ugwu in […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 14, 2017

from This Day News

