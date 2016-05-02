12

views
Unfave

Some Borno youths hypnotise teenagers to rape them

Added January 01, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Some Borno youths hypnotise teenagers to rape them
    added January 01, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Photo: 58 year old woman narrates how Boko Haram members forced her to watch them behead her son in Borno
    added July 20, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Landgrabbers beat prayer warriors to a pulp for invoking the wrath of God on them in Anambra
    added August 02, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. My husband tried to rape our teenage housekeeper, says wife
    added July 14, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. 'Our girls are silently dying inside... Say No To Rape!' - Florence Ita Giwa advocates
    added May 02, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog