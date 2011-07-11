25

Somebody gave somebody a blow job at the Big Brother Naija house last night (video)

Last night, during the Big Brother Naija party, quite a few of the housemates locked lips, including married ThinTallTony and Bisola. Later, two people were seen making out under the covers, the lady giving the man a blow job. Many believe it was Bisola and TTT. Watch the video after the cut... Guess who and who? #BBNaija A post shared by Big Brother Naija Updates (@bbnaijaliveupdates
Added February 19, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

