21

views
Unfave

SON confiscates N150m substandard products in 2016

Added April 23, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. SON confiscates N150m substandard products in 2016
    added April 23, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  2. SON to penalise sellers of substandard products
    added December 18, 2015 from The Punch News
  3. SON adopts new strategies to end substandard products in economy
    added May 04, 2011 from Vanguard News
  4. SON Lauds N’Assembly for Supporting Fight against Substandard Products
    added January 30, 2017 from This Day News
  5. SON DG Unveils Strategy to Curtail Substandard Products Influx into Nigeria
    added April 23, 2016 from This Day News