Son of former Taiwan government official hires 50 strippers to dance at his father's funeral

The son of a former Taiwan government official hired 50 strippers to dance at his 76 year old father, Tung Hsiang's funeral. Mr Tung was the chairman of Chiayi County council and died on December 14th 2016 while his buried held on January 3rd 2017. Speaking to Oriental news, the son, Mr Tung Kuo-cheng said he wanted his father have an exciting and happy funeral ceremony. They were 50 jeeps carrying 50 strippers and another 150 vehicles during the procession which took place for more than two hours ...

Added January 06, 2017

