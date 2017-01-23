Contemporary Nigerian clothing brand Amy Chilaka has released its new collection titled Hybrid – True Vines. With this collection, the brand explores the concept of self-love, depicting art and fashion as an integral form of self-discovery. The beautiful handwork detail and subtle cultural undertones of the pieces in the collection tell the story of a fictional […] The post Sophistication & Elegance! Amy Chilaka releases New Collection “Hybrid – True Vines” appeared first on ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 05, 2017

from Bella Naija

