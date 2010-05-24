14

Sorry ‘Fast & Furious’ Fans… Ninth Movie delayed by One Year to 2020

‘Fast & Furious 9’, which was originally scheduled for a 2019 release has been delayed by a year. The ninth installment of The Fast & The Furious franchise, launched in 2001, will now hit theaters on April 10, 2020. The announcement for this was made by Universal and revealed by Variety. No reason was given for […] The post Sorry ‘Fast & Furious’ Fans… Ninth Movie delayed by One Year to 2020 appeared first on BellaNaija.
