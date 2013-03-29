25

South Africa to discuss FIFA order to replay world cup qualifier

South Africa football bosses will meet Monday to discuss a “devastating” FIFA order that a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal must be replayed after the referee manipulated the result. National association president Danny Jordaan said Saturday in a statement that issues for debate could include appealing the decision, writing to FIFA or taking legal […]
Added September 09, 2017
from The Punch News

