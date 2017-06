South Korea launched on Monday a $10 billion stimulus package to create jobs and bolster welfare programmes in the country faced with slow growth and ageing population. The 11.2-trillion won plan is the first since Moon Jae-In was elected president of Asia’s fourth-largest economy last month and the finance ministry said it will be mostly […]

June 05, 2017

