26

views
Unfave

Soyinka: Nigeria’s Unity Negotiable

Atiku: Blackmail Can’t Stall Restructuring Ambode: With 1999 Constitution, Nigeria can’t function effectively  By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Gboyega Akinsanmi in Lagos Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka yesterday in Kaiama, Bayelsa State openly disagreed with the position of the federal government that the unity of Nigeria was non-negotiable, insisting that […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 15, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Nigeria’s unity negotiable, says Prof. Ango Abdullahi
    added August 30, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Soyinka: Nigeria’s Unity Negotiable
    added July 15, 2017 from This Day News
  3. Nigeria’s unity not negotiable, Osinbajo insists
    added June 25, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. North’s threat to Igbo: Nigeria’s unity not negotiable, says Senate
    added June 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Nigeria’s unity not negotiable, says Senate
    added June 09, 2017 from The Punch News