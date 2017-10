Spain’s Civil Guard police force on Tuesday searched the headquarters of Catalonia’s regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, in a probe centred on the outlawed independence referendum on October 1, a spokesman said. “We’re carrying out an inspection related to the Mossos d’Esquadra’s communications on the day of the illegal referendum on October 1,” the Civil […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 31, 2017

from The Punch News