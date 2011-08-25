21

Spanish police used excessive force in Catalan vote – Human Rights Watch

Spanish police used “excessive force” to try to stop an independence referendum held in Catalonia on October 1 that had been banned by Madrid, Human Rights Watch said Thursday. The rights watchdog said it documented “excessive use of force against peaceful demonstrators” by officers from Spain’s national police and Guardia Civil forces in the city […]
Added October 12, 2017
