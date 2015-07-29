Spanish woman annouces her transition into a black woman

A Spanish woman, Elsa Estevez has sparked outrage online after she announced that she would be transitioning into a black woman. According to her, she has always known she should have been black since she was 4 years old. She revealed that she would start using 'black' foundation and sprinkle spices on herself to 'smell' black. Guess she's taking shots at transgender people? To each its own.

Added March 17, 2017

