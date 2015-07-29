22

Spanish woman annouces her transition into a black woman

A Spanish woman, Elsa Estevez has sparked outrage online after she announced that she would be transitioning into a black woman. According to her, she has always known she should have been black since she was 4 years old. She revealed that she would start using 'black' foundation and sprinkle spices on herself to 'smell' black. Guess she's taking shots at transgender people? To each its own.
