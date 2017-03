Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari, to speak with him to prove he is hale and hearty instead of shopping for outsiders to speak with. Fayose said Nigerians would be more convinced if the president spoke with him. The governor in a statement by his Chief […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 05, 2017

from The Punch News