For Chelsea’s supporters, Saturday’s calamitous 3-2 loss at home to Burnley will have immediately rekindled uncomfortable memories of their last Premier League title defence. In 2015, Chelsea lost nine of their opening 16 games, costing manager Jose Mourinho his job, and eventually drifted to a 10th-place finish. The new campaign is only one game old, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 14, 2017

from The Punch News