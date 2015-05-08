SPONSORED: Meet representatives from Sheffield Hallam University UK offering a £3,000 discount to Nigerian students

28

Meet representatives from Sheffield Hallam University UK offering a £3,000 discount to Nigerian students – we’re in Port Harcourt, Enugu & Lagos Sheffield Hallam University, one of the most popular universities in the UK, is offering a £3,000 discount to Nigerian students starting courses in January 2018. For a full list of courses visit https://www.shu.ac.uk/januarystart […]
