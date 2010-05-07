SPONSORED: SETTING THE AGENDA FOR NES23: HARNESSING OPPORTUNITIES, PRODUCTIVITY & EMPLOYMENT TO ACTUALIZE THE ERGP
It is no news that the Nigerian economy has seen its fair share of turbulence which has impacted the citizenry negatively leading to growing unemployment from job cuts, closing businesses, reduced spending et al. In spite of the steps taken to mitigate the effects of the recessed economy, citizens still live under the burden […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News
Added September 18, 2017
from The Punch News