17

views
Unfave

SPONSORED: Vanessa Kingori MBE is coming to the 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend

Vanessa Kingori MBE is an award-winning publisher and one of the leading personalities in the global publishing and fashion industry. A former fashion manager at Esquire Magazine, Vanessa recently became the first black publisher of British Vogue (her appointment takes effect in January 2018), the most commercially successful magazine in the United Kingdom. Widely renowned […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 22, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. SPONSORED: Vanessa Kingori MBE is coming to the 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend
    added October 22, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. [SPONSORED] Bethlehem Alemu Is Coming To The GTBank Fashion Weekend
    added October 11, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. The BonMarche Fairstival is Coming to OAU! Join them for Discounts, Freebies & More this September
    added September 16, 2014 from Bella Naija
  4. Bethlehem Alemu is coming to the GTBank fashion weekend
    added October 11, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. GTBank Fashion Weekend set to Showcase “Africa’s Finest” | November 11th and 12th
    added September 15, 2017 from Bella Naija