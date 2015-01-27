login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
C-River Industrial Park’ll become Africa’s business hub —Osinbajo
Senate panel okays fuel price increase, others
Nigeria Central Switch records N64tr electronic deals
Okah, Nwabueze have case to answer, says court
Musa fires brace as Eagles hammer Togo 3-0
Trending Nigerian News
Nigeria thrashes Togo in France
PenCom: Reject Osinbajo’s appointee, Igbo group tells Senate
Reps in rowdy session over S’East Devt Commission Bill
Nigerian languishes in Indian prison unable to pay for own repatriation - Premium Times
Bulgarian linesman who failed to spot Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal dies
12
views
Sports ministry moves to scuttle basketball leagues
Added June 01, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Sports ministry moves to scuttle basketball leagues
added June 01, 2017 from
Vanguard News
APC raises the alarm over alleged moves to scuttle elections through judiciary
added January 27, 2015 from
Tribune News
Japan to merge basketball leagues
added April 03, 2015 from
The Punch News
Russian Justice Ministry Moves to Label “Jehovah’s Witnesses” an “Extremist Organization”
added March 18, 2017 from
Bella Naija
The only English player in Chinese league warns Wayne Rooney to do his research ahead of £1m/week move to China
added February 23, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us