Streaming service Spotify has begun removing music containing hate speech and bands promoting white supremacy from its platform. This development came after Digital Music News posted a story headlined “I Just Found 27 White Supremacist Hate bands On Spotify,” Billboard reports. The streaming giant released a statement concerning the removal, saying: Spotify takes immediate action to […] The post Spotify pulls Hate Music and Nazi Bands from its Platform appeared first on BellaNaija ...

Added August 20, 2017

