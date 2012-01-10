login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
A new digital platform in West Africa targets speakers of the Pidgin language
Push Through
Edo community leader shot dead, Enogie’s palace razed
#HeinekenLFDW 2017: Style House Files x NEPC Worldwide Tradeshows
Nestle Nigeria celebrates youth’s day
Trending Nigerian News
Buhari’s First Day Back On Duty A Loud Disappointment, Concerned Aso Rock Sources Say
Everton star Wayne Rooney landmark 200th goal a ‘sweet moment’
SSANU, NASU, NAT meet on nationwide strike tomorrow
Pipeline vandals cripple Nigeria’s economy
Breast cancer patients deserve better care, says Anyanwu-Akeredolu
29
views
SSANU, NASU, NAT meet on nationwide strike tomorrow
Added August 21, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
SSANU, NASU, NAT meet on nationwide strike tomorrow
added August 21, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Doctors to Begin Nationwide Strike Tomorrow
added June 07, 2016 from
This Day News
Nigerian Health Workers Threaten to Embark on Nationwide Strike
added May 05, 2014 from
Bella Naija
Ghanaian doctors embark on nationwide strike
added July 30, 2015 from
The Punch News
Jonathan, security chiefs in crucial meeting amid nationwide strike
added January 10, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us