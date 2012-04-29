login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Iniesta keen to extend Barcelona contract
Powede Lawrence, Nnenna Okoli and Maryam Salam Star as Beautiful Brides in latest Black Opal Campaign
Suicide bomber kills self, accomplice in Borno
Indonesia marks tsunami 12 years after with prayers
Domestic violence: Woman shares photos of her bruised body after she was beaten up by her hubby
Trending Nigerian News
IPOB vows to avenge members’ killing
Lagos settles pension benefits worth N1.9bn
Policy interventions for enhancing agricultural productivity
Lagos boosts job creation with loan scheme
Lessons of Christmas
10
views
SSS 2 girl, 5 others killed in night attack on Goska, near Kafanchan
Added December 25, 2016
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
SSS 2 girl, 5 others killed in night attack on Goska, near Kafanchan
added December 25, 2016 from
Vanguard News
SSS 2 girl, five others killed in Southern Kaduna attack
added December 25, 2016 from
The Punch News
As gunmen fire on worshippers...2 profs, 17 others killed in BUK attack
added April 29, 2012 from
Daily Trust
Five killed in fresh attack on coastal Kenya
added June 24, 2014 from
The Punch News
17 soldiers killed in militant attack on Kashmir base
added September 18, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us