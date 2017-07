By James Emejo in Abuja Stakeholders have expressed support for the proposed demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), describing it as a crucial step towards boosting liquidity and growth of the economy. The National Assembly is currently promoting a bill to demutualise the NSE from a company limited by guarantee to a company limited […]

