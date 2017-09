Stallion Motors Limited has announced price offer of N7.9 million for the new Changan CS35 entry-level sport utility vehicle to cater for a growing demand for vehicles in the compact SUV market segment. The bargain, according to a statement by the company, is aimed at assuaging disillusioned auto buffs that couldn’t contend with the current price […]

September 01, 2017

