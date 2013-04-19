12

views
Unfave

Stanbic IBTC Holdings’ earnings spike 50.97 percent on interest on loans

Added March 23, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Bank appoints Yinka Sanni as new ceo of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC
    added January 26, 2017 from Reuters Nigeria
  2. Stanbic IBTC Holdings Shows Resilience
    added January 03, 2017 from This Day News
  3. Update to the Nigeria Stock Exchange on the Publication of Stanbic IBTC Holdings plc 2015 Audited Financial Statements
    added July 04, 2016 from This Day News
  4. Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC Holdings to raise 24 bln naira in cash call
    added May 06, 2015 from Reuters Nigeria
  5. Nigeria Stanbic IBTC 2012 profit up, shares fall
    added April 19, 2013 from Yahoo Nigerian News