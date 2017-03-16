13

States’ spending of Paris Club loan refund confidential – AG

Oladimeji Ramon The Accountant-General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, has said he has no legal obligation to account for how 35 states of the federation spent the N388.3bn Paris Club loan refund released to them. He argued that he could not be compelled to disclose such information because it was “protected by professional privilege, and therefore confidential.” The […]
Added November 05, 2017
from The Punch News

