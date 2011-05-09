11

views
Unfave

Statisticians urge FG to conduct Population Census

Added September 11, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. FG to conduct agric census
    added May 09, 2011 from Businessday Nigeria
  2. Rector urges FG to invest in technical education
    added January 23, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Donald Duke urges FG to focus on primary health care
    added January 17, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Oyeku urges FG to check herdsmen’s excesses
    added January 10, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Union urges FG to pay pension arrears
    added January 08, 2017 from The Punch News