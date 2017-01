Diamond Bank has launched Season 9 of its DiamondXtra reward scheme with over N584 million to be won. In the monthly draws, 13 customers win one million naira each, 1 customer wins two million naira and the luckiest customer wins the grand prize of salary for life; that is N100,000 naira monthly for 20 years!

Added January 28, 2017

