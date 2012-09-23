14

Stephanie Linus takes “Dry” to the United Nations General Assembly

It’s been a busy week for actor, filmmaker and UNFPA Ambassador Stephanie Linus as she has joined other world leaders, policymakers and key stakeholders for strategic meetings at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly currently taking place in New York, USA. This high-profile event which has been graced by world leaders such as United States […] The post Stephanie Linus takes “Dry” to the United Nations General Assembly appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 26, 2017
from Bella Naija

