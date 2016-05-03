21

views
Unfave

Stephanie Otobo files $5m lawsuit against Apostle Suleman

Added April 20, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Stephanie Otobo files $5m lawsuit against Apostle Suleman in Canada, see the court papers
    added April 20, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Stephanie Otobo files $5m lawsuit against Apostle Suleman
    added April 20, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. Everything We Know So Far About Stephanie Otobo’s Disturbing Allegations Against Apostle Suleiman
    added March 15, 2017 from Woman.ng
  4. Maje Ayida reportedly files N100million Lawsuit against Toke Makinwa for “On Becoming” | Proceeds to go to Four Charities
    added February 25, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. SAN threatened to file a lawsuit against Tiwa Savage on behalf of TeeBlizz for destroying his reputation- Freeze
    added May 03, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog