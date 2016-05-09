25

Stephanie Otobo shares steamy details of ‘relationship’ with apostle Suleman

Stephanie Otobo, the Canada-based lady behind the sex scandal involving Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries, has shared more details about their alleged relationship in a video interview. Following the pastor’s repeated denials of any sexual relationship with her, she had released screenshots allegedly of steamy chats between the two with the video […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 07, 2017
from The Punch News

