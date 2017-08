Stanley Opara From the beginning of 2017 to date, the Nigerian equities market has appreciated by 37.32 per cent. The bourse closed up for the second day running as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index advanced by 0.50 per cent, bringing the year-to-date return to 37.32 per cent. Thirty-two stocks appreciated at the close of […]

August 03, 2017

