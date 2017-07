John Alechenu, Olusola Fabiyi, Fidelis Soriwei and Olaleye Aluko The Peoples Democratic Party has called on the Federal Government to stop deceiving Nigerians with its claim that Boko Haram had been defeated. It said events in the last few days had shown that the terror group was still very potent. The party said it was […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 31, 2017

from The Punch News