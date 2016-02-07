9

Stop vandalising oil facilities, Agip tells N’Delta youths

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa A multinational oil company, Nigerian Agip Oil Company, has advised Niger Delta youths to stop indulging in the vandalism of oil installations in the region. The Agip said such act could compel international oil companies to consider leaving their communities. The Divisional Manager, NAOC, Mr. Mpi Nwenendah, said this on Tuesday when […]
