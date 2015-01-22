23

views
Unfave

Stop Visiting Ibori in London, You are Creating More Problems for Him – Emmanuel Uduaghan Warns

Former Governor of Delta, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, says those people going to London to see his predecessor, James Ibori, and posting pictures and comments about him, are creating more problems for him. Uduaghan, who stated this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, asked those involved to “stop it”. Ibori, who was the governor of the oil-rich […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added December 27, 2016
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Stop Visiting Ibori in London, You are Creating More Problems for Him – Emmanuel Uduaghan Warns
    added December 27, 2016 from Bella Naija
  2. Posting your visits to Ibori on social media not ideal, Uduaghan cautions
    added December 27, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Taxation: ‘Don’t Solve Problems by Creating More Problems,Clergy Tells Buhari
    added December 04, 2016 from This Day News
  4. “My Biggest Failure Was Exposing My Private Life Too Much…By Addressing Speculation You Are Adding More Fuel To The Fire” – Tiwa Savage
    added August 21, 2016 from Woman.ng
  5. I won’t disturb your legitimate business, Folarin tells oil marketers
    added January 22, 2015 from Tribune News