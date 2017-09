Everest Amaefule, ’Femi Asu, Ozioma Ubabukoh and Olaleye Aluko The nationwide strike called by the United Labour Congress of Nigeria commenced on Monday and led to the shutdown of fuel depots in Apapa, Lagos and other parts of the country, threatening the supply of petroleum products to filling stations. One of our correspondents gathered that […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 18, 2017

from The Punch News