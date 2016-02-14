Stunning upcoming female rapper dies in car crash (photos)
Stunning up-and-coming hip
hop artist London Dior died over the weekend in a fatal car accident. She was just in her early 20s. One of London’s mentors, rapper Rick Ross, shared a picture of himself with the talented rapper and a
heartfelt message for her friends, fans and family. Ross said:
We took this pic less than a month ago.Dam. All you
talked about was becoming MMG and showing
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added May 17, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog