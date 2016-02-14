Stunning upcoming female rapper dies in car crash (photos)

Stunning up-and-coming hip hop artist London Dior died over the weekend in a fatal car accident. She was just in her early 20s. One of London’s mentors, rapper Rick Ross, shared a picture of himself with the talented rapper and a heartfelt message for her friends, fans and family. Ross said: We took this pic less than a month ago.Dam. All you talked about was becoming MMG and showing

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added May 17, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

