16

views
Unfave

Sudanese club Al Khartoum Watani appointed Amuneke as coach

Added November 08, 2017
from Cybereagles

Related Nigerian News

  1. Sudanese club Al Khartoum Watani appointed Amuneke as coach
    added November 08, 2017 from Cybereagles
  2. Emmanuel Amuneke appointed Sudanese club Al Khartoum head coach | Goal.com
    added November 08, 2017 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  3. BREAKING: Bayern appoints Heynckes as coach 
    added October 06, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. NFF appoints Emmanuel Amuneke as new Flying Eagles coach
    added February 17, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Cypriot Club Appoints Nigerian As Chief Scout
    added January 29, 2012 from Complete Sports