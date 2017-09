A suicide bomber killed at least four people in central Somalia on Sunday, a security source said, in an attack claimed by the Al-Qaeda-aligned Shabaab movement. Mohamed Abdulkarim, a security official in the town of Beledweyne, 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of the capital Mogadishu, said the bomber “detonated himself at a tea shop in […]

