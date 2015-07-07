14

Suicide bombers injure eight at NDLEA checkpoint in Maiduguri

Kayode Idowu, in Maiduguri  Two suicide bombers on Friday evening attacked a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency checkpoint in Maiduguri, losing their lives and injuring eight persons. Among those injured was an official of the NDLEA. The spokesman for the police in Borno State, Victor Isuku, in a press statement on Saturday said, “Yesterday, at […]
