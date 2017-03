Afeez Hanafi Family members of Allwell Orji, a medical doctor that jumped into the Lagos Lagoon, stormed the premises of the Marine Police on Awolowo Way, Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Tuesday to identify a body recovered by the police from the lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge. But the relatives, who were eager to claim […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 21, 2017

from The Punch News