login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
5 technologies will define our lives in the future
Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, to deliver 10th Jackson’s lecture at UNN
6 unwritten rules of the internet
Dickson dissolves eight council caretaker chairmen
Amosu’s alleged N22.8bn fraud: EFCC wants court to visit crime scene
Trending Nigerian News
Top EFCC Investigator shot by Gunmen
Breaking: Evans drags IGP, 3 others to court over detention
Incest: Man, 39, charged with rape of 14-yr-old niece
Quit Notice: Igbo in Kano, now indegenes – Ganduje
28 ships laden with petrol, food items, others to arrive Lagos
22
views
Suntai’s death, an incalculable loss to Nigeria – Ekweremadu
Added June 28, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Olubadan’s death, a great loss to Nigeria -Buhari
added January 22, 2016 from
The Punch News
Suntai’s death, an incalculable loss to Nigeria – Ekweremadu
added June 28, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Ewherido’s death, a huge loss to Nigeria – Ngige
added July 01, 2013 from
Vanguard News
Death Of Dr. Adadevoh A Major Loss To Nigeria's Healthcare System - Former NMA President, Dr. Osahon Enabulele
added August 21, 2014 from
Sahara Reporters
Sam Loco’s death a great loss to Nollywood -- Zebrudaya
added August 08, 2011 from
Businessday Nigeria
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us